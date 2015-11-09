Bruce Porter Running for 3rd District Santa Barbara County Supervisor

Advice

Veteran and longtime community leader Bruce Porter has officially announced that he will run to succeed Doreen Farr on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.

“Santa Barbara County is my home. Like so many of my friends and neighbors, my family moved here because it offers unparalleled opportunity, superior schools for our kids, and one of the best standards of living in the nation,” remarked Porter. “The decision to run for Supervisor is not something that I take lightly.

"County leaders are responsible for making decisions that greatly impact our daily lives, and the residents of Santa Barbara County deserve someone who will listen to them and work tirelessly on their behalf. You have my word that I will work hard to ensure that the county uses our taxes wisely, our roads are repaired, our neighborhoods and campuses are safe, and the natural beauty of our surroundings is preserved.”

Earlier this month, 3rd District Supervisor Doreen Farr announced that she would retire at the end of her term in 2016. After much encouragement from neighbors and leaders in the community, Bruce declared his candidacy for the seat.

The 3rd District is the largest supervisorial district in Santa Barbara County and includes the communities of the Santa Ynez Valley, western Goleta, UCSB and Isla Vista, Vandenberg AFB, Vandenberg Village, Mesa Oaks, Mission Hills, Los Alamos, and Guadalupe.

“I have known Bruce for over a decade,” stated Solvang businessman and community leader Aaron Petersen. “He is a proven leader and a man of integrity. I have no doubt in my mind that he is the best choice for supervisor.”

“When I think of someone who possesses the capability to lead, I think of Bruce Porter,” stated former supervisor and state assemblyman Brooks Firestone. “He has dedicated his life to serving our country and our community. He is far and away the most competent and most capable person for the job.”

After graduating from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Bruce proudly served as an officer of the U.S. Corps of Engineers for over 25 years. He retired with the rank of colonel in 2001.

Throughout his career, Bruce commanded engineer organizations that were responsible for safeguarding our nation and protecting the environment.

Highlights of Bruce’s celebrated career include teaching college mathematics and computer science, coordinating successful campaigns to safeguard endangered species, innovating new ways to reduce energy consumption at military installations, and planning and executing effective responses to oil well fires in the deserts of Kuwait and Iraq during Operation Desert Storm.

After retiring from the Army, it became clear that Bruce’s longstanding commitment to service would extend beyond his role in our nation’s military. Bruce entered the private sector and has run a financial advisory practice for 14 years, in which he helps families and small businesses plan for their future.

In 2008, Bruce brought his zeal for education to the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District School Board, where he currently serves as president. While on the board, Bruce implemented a long-range master-planning process for the district and played an instrumental role in maintaining the district’s budget during one of the most severe economic recessions in California history.

In addition to his work on the school board, Bruce is a former chairman of the Santa Barbara County chapter of the American Red Cross, where he helped procure and build a Red Cross facility in Santa Maria for training and disaster response in Santa Barbara’s North County.

This facility has been instrumental in providing relief to local residents during a number of recent major fires and other disasters.

Bruce is also the past president of the Solvang Rotary Club; former Director of the Buellton Chamber of Commerce; former chairman of the local district of the Boy Scouts of America; and former vice commander of the local post of the American Legion.

He currently serves as president of the Santa Ynez Valley Youth Coalition and is president of the Santa Ynez Valley Community Aquatics Foundation.

As supervisor, Bruce will bring decades of service and a unique background to the job — a proven ability to get things done, in a common-sense way, without ideological baggage.

Bruce resides in Santa Ynez with his wife of 30 years, Janette, who is an RN and local school nurse. They have two daughters and a son who is in the U.S. Navy.

The Porters are parishioners at Mission Santa Inés.

For more information about Bruce Porter visit www.BrucePorter.org.