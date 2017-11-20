Bruce Velasco,1931-2017

Posted on November 20, 2017 | 7:25 p.m.

Bruce Velasco passed peacefully on Nov. 16. He was 86 years old. Bruce was born on Nov. 6, 1931, and was raised in South Central Los Angeles.

Shortly after graduating Washington High School, Bruce joined the U.S. Navy and was on active duty in the Korean Conflict.

Bruce was a radio operator and deeply enjoyed his experience in the Navy as it was his first opportunity to leave Los Angeles and travel the world. After Bruce served his term, he enrolled in El Camino College where he met his future wife, Alice Byrnes.

Bruce graduated with his associate’s degree and continued his education by transferring to the University of Southern California, earning his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering.

Bruce and Alice married in 1956 at the Church of The Transfiguration in Los Angeles. They purchased land in Goleta in 1957, and after five years of designing and constructing, the couple had built their dream home together.

Bruce and Alice were married for 58 years and raised eight amazing children together before Alice passed in 2014.

Bruce was hired by Delco, later General Motors, in 1963 and was employed with the company for more than 30 years, managing myriad high-ranking projects including the historical Lunar Rover.

Bruce oversaw a team of engineers for the task and was directly responsible for the speed control of the Rover’s motors. An extremely hard worker, Bruce is admired not only for his incredible work ethic but also for his innovative mind.

Since 1962, Bruce was an active member in the Goleta Valley chapter of the Knights of Columbus, which plays an integral role in the St. Raphael’s parish in addition to providing financial support to many community programs.

Bruce also volunteered his time to the Unity Shoppe, making elaborate wooden toy trucks every Christmas season.

He was a member of the Santa Barbara Elks Caravaneers, with whom he spent many weekends camping up and down the beautiful California coast.

Bruce had a love of traveling and explored many parts of the globe including Africa, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, China, Europe, Fiji, Japan, New Zealand, Mexico, Russia and Singapore.

Bruce was a devoted husband, a protecting father, a loving grandfather and a dear friend to his community. He will be missed by all. Bruce is remembered not only for his remarkable accomplishments, but also for his resilient sense of humor.

Although there is deep grief in Bruce’s passing, there is comfort in knowing he is now reunited with his wife Alice and daughter Susan, both of whom he loved and missed dearly.

Bruce is survived by his children, Jill Saeli, Teresa Bannon, Jerry Velasco, Frank Velasco, Linda Rinehart, Tom Velasco and John Velasco; and by his 15 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24. at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel, 450 Ward Drive, Goleta. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, at St. Raphael’s Catholic Church, 5444 Hollister Ave., Goleta.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, 199 N. Hope Ave., Santa Barbara, followed by a reception in Bruce’s honor.