Brunettes Pull Out Overtime Football Win Against Blondes in Fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Association

Bre Czenczelewski scored the tying touchdown in overtime and Feli Rueff caught a pass for the 1-point PAT to give the Brunettes a 7-6 victory over the Blondes in their fifth annual fundraising flag football game for the Alzheimer Association’s California Central Coast Chapter on Saturday.

An overflow crowd at Bishop Diego’s football field saw the teams battle to a scoreless draw after four quarters.

The game went to overtime, with each team getting four downs to score from the 10-yard line.

The Blondes had first possession and scored a touchdown on a running play. They failed to reach the end zone on the point-after attempt, leaving them with a 6-0 lead.

The Brunettes tied the score on a sweep by Czenczeiewski. On the PAT, Rueff hauled in a pass for the winning point. That set off a huge Brunettes team celebration.

The win gives the Brunettes a 3-2 lead in the series.

