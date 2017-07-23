Football
Brunettes Rule In Benefit Flag Football Game for Alzheimer’s Association
Aolani Boucher of the Brunettes dives to pull the flag off Brittany Burrows of the Blondes. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Blythe Hastings, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkSports
| July 23, 2017 | 11:18 a.m.
The Brunettes ruled the day in the fourth annual Blondes vs. Brunettes flag football benefit game for the Alzheimer’s Association.
Quarterback Leane Ledbetter combined with Annick Lamb for two first-half touchdown passes and the Brunettes added two more scores in the second half for a 28-14 victory before a nice crowd at Bishop Diego’s football field on Saturday.
Annick Lamb celebrates after catching a touchdown pass for the Brunettes. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
The Brunettes got strong running from Feli Rueff and Aolani Boucher.
From the Blondes, quarterback and co-captain Heather Moine and Kelly Clause led the attack.
The players on both sides competed with high energy and passion. They also raised money to try and reach the overall goal of $100,000.
All donations go to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Brunettes quarterback Tina Meinhardt fires a pass under pressure from a Blondes defender. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
