Brunettes Rule In Benefit Flag Football Game for Alzheimer’s Association

Football

The Brunettes ruled the day in the fourth annual Blondes vs. Brunettes flag football benefit game for the Alzheimer’s Association.

Quarterback Leane Ledbetter combined with Annick Lamb for two first-half touchdown passes and the Brunettes added two more scores in the second half for a 28-14 victory before a nice crowd at Bishop Diego’s football field on Saturday.

The Brunettes got strong running from Feli Rueff and Aolani Boucher.

From the Blondes, quarterback and co-captain Heather Moine and Kelly Clause led the attack.

The players on both sides competed with high energy and passion. They also raised money to try and reach the overall goal of $100,000.

All donations go to the Alzheimer’s Association.

