Brunner Earns Player of Week Accolades

Senior middle blocker makes his points, and kills, in Gauchos' sweep of Hawai'i.

UCSB volleyball player Theo Brunner has been named the Sports Imports/AVCA National Player of the Week. The senior middle blocker also was tabbed the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Molten Player of the Week.

Brunner, a 2007 AVCA All-American, helped lead the Gauchos to a pair of MPSF wins over 13th-ranked Hawai’i last week, handing the season series to UCSB for the second consecutive year.

Over the two matches, the 6-foot-7 Brunner hit .459 (46-7-85) and averaged over five kills, one block and almost six points per game. He played in all nine games during the series.

On Friday, Brunner put away a match-high 21 kills and totaled a match-best 24 points as UCSB took a grueling five-game match from the Warriors. He hit .462 (21-3-39) with six digs and five blocks.{mosimage}

The following night, Brunner continued his hard-hitting ways with a team-high 25 kills, hitting .457 (25-4-46). He also added four blocks and 27 points as the Gauchos won 3-1 in a match that saw all four games go to extra points.

Brunner needs just 34 more kills for 1,000 in his UCSB career.

UCSB, which has won its last three matches, plays at Stanford at 7 p.m. Friday and at Pacific at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Scott Flanders is UCSB‘s associate media relations director.