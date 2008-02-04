Monday, June 18 , 2018, 11:57 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Brunner Earns Player of Week Accolades

Senior middle blocker makes his points, and kills, in Gauchos' sweep of Hawai'i.

By Scott Flanders | February 4, 2008 | 7:14 p.m.

UCSB volleyball player Theo Brunner has been named the Sports Imports/AVCA National Player of the Week. The senior middle blocker also was tabbed the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Molten Player of the Week.

Brunner, a 2007 AVCA All-American, helped lead the Gauchos to a pair of MPSF wins over 13th-ranked Hawai’i last week, handing the season series to UCSB for the second consecutive year.

Over the two matches, the 6-foot-7 Brunner hit .459 (46-7-85) and averaged over five kills, one block and almost six points per game. He played in all nine games during the series.

On Friday, Brunner put away a match-high 21 kills and totaled a match-best 24 points as UCSB took a grueling five-game match from the Warriors. He hit .462 (21-3-39) with six digs and five blocks.{mosimage}

The following night, Brunner continued his hard-hitting ways with a team-high 25 kills, hitting .457 (25-4-46). He also added four blocks and 27 points as the Gauchos won 3-1 in a match that saw all four games go to extra points.

Brunner needs just 34 more kills for 1,000 in his UCSB career.

UCSB, which has won its last three matches, plays at Stanford at 7 p.m. Friday and at Pacific at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Scott Flanders is UCSB‘s associate media relations director.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 