Bruno Brunello Resigns From Santa Maria-Bonita School District Board of Education

By Maggie White for the Santa Maria-Bonita School District | April 5, 2016 | 10:09 a.m.
(Bruno Brunello)

Fidenzio "Bruno" Brunello, a Santa Maria-Bonita School District Board of Education Trustee, has announced his resignation from the school board.

In a letter that made his retirement effective April 1, Brunello noted that he wants to spend more time with his family. Brunello has been on the board for 14 years. There are approximately 2.5 years left of his four-year term on the board. 

Brunello has been a longtime fixture of the school district, beginning his career there in 1960 as junior high math and science teacher and holding a variety of positions, including assistant superintendent of instructional services, before retiring in 1997. All told, Brunello has spent 51 years serving the students of Santa Maria. 

"I considered each and every one of those days a gift which allowed me to work with a remarkable group of students, teachers, classified personnel, administrators, board members and superintendents," Brunello wrote in his resignation letter to the board. "I hope that I have been able to give back even a portion of the many rewarding experiences afforded me during those years." 

At the regular April 13 SMBSD board meeting, the remaining four trustees will discuss options to fill the seat relinquished by Brunello. The district has the option of holding a special public election or appointing a new board member from a group of applicants. 

"The lives of many children and teachers in our community have been touched by Bruno as an educational leader, adviser and personal friend," said board member Jody Oliver. "His presence in our district, and especially on the school board, will be missed by many. We are very lucky to have had his positive input for such a long time. We wish him well and hope to see him often."

In his letter to the school board members, Brunello noted that he has seen many changes in the district over the years and decided to embark on a change of his own. 

"I have decided that, at this stage of my life, I would like to spend more time with my family - children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and most important, with my wife Jackie, who has been beside me from the very beginning," he wrote.

Brunello served on the board from 2000-2004 and from December 2006 to April 1, 2016. He was president of the school board in 2002, 2010 and 2014.

During his decades in the district, Brunello taught at El Camino Junior High, Fesler Junior High, and Robert Bruce and Miller elementaries. He was principal of Tunnell School, then the coordinator for curriculum. In 1988 he became the director of instructional services, and in 1991 he was promoted to assistant superintendent for instructional services, a position he held until he retired from the district in December 1997.

He was instrumental in the merge between the Santa Maria Elementary School District and the Bonita School District in the late 1980s (changing the name of the district to Santa Maria-Bonita). 

"Mr. Brunello is the embodiment of positivity," said board President John Hollinshead. "He has led through his actions and deeds as much as his words. He has been a mentor to so many and shown an indefatigable enthusiasm for all things associated with Santa Maria-Bonita School District. He loves and supports everything and everyone in the district. In tribute to him, we will all do our best to carry that enthusiasm, support and love onward."

During his career, Brunello achieved some notable distinctions, including being a 1972 Nominee for State Teacher of the Year, receiving a 1974 PTA Honorary Service Award, being named Manager of the Year for SMBSD in 1991, having a student scholarship at Allan Hancock College named after him, having the Instructional Services Department at the district office dedicated to him, completing the two-year Masters in Governance Program through the California School Boards Association, receiving the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce Robert F. Grogan Award for Public Service in 2006, and being selected as a Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Commissioner.

Brunello moved to Santa Maria in 1960 after graduating from the University of California at Santa Barbara. He and his wife, Jackie, have two children, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Brunello enjoys reading, gardening and spending time at the family cabin at Lake Nacimiento.

— Maggie White is public information officer for the Santa Maria-Bonita School District. 

 

