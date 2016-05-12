Brush Fire Contained at 2 Acres Near Highway 101 on Gaviota Coast

Investigators looking for cause of blaze discovered west of Mariposa Reina; no inuries or damage reported

A small grass fire broke out off of Highway 101 on Thursday morning west of Mariposa Reina along the Gaviota coast.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department arrived on the scene to find approximately two acres of a grass field north of the highway burning, and responded with three engines, Fire Capt. David Zaniboni said.

Aircraft and extra equipment were originally en route but turned back before arriving, he said.

According to Zaniboni, the fire was contained to two acres and firefighters were remaining at the site until they got full control over it.

No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported, he said, and the freeway is open.

Investigators were on the scene looking into the cause.

— Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.