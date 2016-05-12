Friday, April 20 , 2018, 11:28 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Brush Fire Contained at 2 Acres Near Highway 101 on Gaviota Coast

Investigators looking for cause of blaze discovered west of Mariposa Reina; no inuries or damage reported

Santa Barbara County firefighters zero in on a small brush fire that ignited Thursday morning near Mariposa Reina off Highway 101 on the Gaviota coast. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara County firefighters zero in on a small brush fire that ignited Thursday morning near Mariposa Reina off Highway 101 on the Gaviota coast. (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | updated logo | May 12, 2016 | 9:30 a.m.

A small grass fire broke out off of Highway 101 on Thursday morning west of Mariposa Reina along the Gaviota coast.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department arrived on the scene to find approximately two acres of a grass field north of the highway burning, and responded with three engines, Fire Capt. David Zaniboni said.

Aircraft and extra equipment were originally en route but turned back before arriving, he said.

According to Zaniboni, the fire was contained to two acres and firefighters were remaining at the site until they got full control over it.

No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported, he said, and the freeway is open.

Investigators were on the scene looking into the cause. 

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 