Brush Fire Contained at 2 Acres Near Highway 101 on Gaviota Coast
Investigators looking for cause of blaze discovered west of Mariposa Reina; no inuries or damage reported
Santa Barbara County firefighters zero in on a small brush fire that ignited Thursday morning near Mariposa Reina off Highway 101 on the Gaviota coast. (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer |
| May 12, 2016 | 9:30 a.m.
A small grass fire broke out off of Highway 101 on Thursday morning west of Mariposa Reina along the Gaviota coast.
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department arrived on the scene to find approximately two acres of a grass field north of the highway burning, and responded with three engines, Fire Capt. David Zaniboni said.
Aircraft and extra equipment were originally en route but turned back before arriving, he said.
According to Zaniboni, the fire was contained to two acres and firefighters were remaining at the site until they got full control over it.
No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported, he said, and the freeway is open.
Investigators were on the scene looking into the cause.
