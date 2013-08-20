Downed Power Lines Sparked Vegetation Fire Near Lompoc

A vegetation fire that broke out near Lompoc Tuesday afternoon — briefly threatening nearby structures — was the result of downed power lines, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The 10-acre blaze was reported at 2:45 p.m. on the 2700 block of Cebada Canyon Road, said Capt. David Sadecki.

It was declared fully contained at 5 p.m., Sadecki said.

Several county engines, two helicopters, an air tanker, and other resources were dispatched to the blaze.

Firefighters were able to quickly eliminate the threat to nearby structures, Sadecki said, adding that flames were burning from west to east in light to moderate vegetation.

Power lines were reported down in the area, Sadecki said.

