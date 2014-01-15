Crews Make Quick Work of Fire in Santa Barbara Foothills

Brush clearing is credited with keeping small blaze off Las Tunas Road from becoming more serious

Firefighters are crediting aggressive brush clearing with preventing a small fire that broke out Tuesday night in the foothills above Santa Barbara from becoming a more serious incident.

The blaze was reported at about 10:15 p.m. on the 1900 block of Las Tunas Road, according to Battalion Chief Lee Waldron of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The fire, which was burning in and around a wood pile, charred about a 20-by-20-foot area before being quickly knocked down, Waldron said.

No structures were reported threatened or damaged.

"There was very little fuel around it because of vegetation management," Waldron said. "The people had weed whacked the vegetation down around it, and done a good job of clearing the property."

Cause of the fire remained under investigation Wednesday.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.