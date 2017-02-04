Bryan Sheets Powers Providence Past Villanova

Bryan Sheets played an all-around game in leading Providence to a 64-33 non-league boys basketball win over Villanova on Saturday.
Sheets scored 20 points, grabbed nine rebounds, had five assists and four steals, as the Patriots improved to 15-7.
Gianni Madrigal finished with 14 points and Ricky Beebe recorded a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds and added added four assists.
Providence has a showdown at Besant Hill on Wednesday for the Condor League title. Both teams are undefeated in league.