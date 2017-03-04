Friday, June 1 , 2018, 2:00 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Bryan Ferry Coming to The Bowl

By Jessica Puchli for Santa Barbara Bowl | March 4, 2017 | 3:10 p.m.

Bryan Ferry will perform at Santa Barbara Bowl at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4.

From his earliest recordings with Roxy Music at the beginning of the 1970s, Ferry has taken his place as one of the most iconic and innovative artists to emerge in popular music.

In his work you hear a vocal and lyrical brilliance that merges the intensity of Lou Reed, the poise of Sinatra and the charisma of Serge. Since 1973, Ferry’s career as a solo recording artist has run in parallel to his work with Roxy Music.

His first solo album, These Foolish Things (1973) would introduce what Ferry has described as his "ready-mades" — cover versions of recordings by artists he admires, which he then interprets in his own style. Ferry turns the cover version into a form of self-portraiture.

Ferry celebrated the 40th year anniversary of his career as a singer/songwriter by rearranging his own compositions and recording them in a 1920's style with his own jazz orchestra, the Bryan Ferry Orchestra, for the instrumental album The Jazz Age.

It was after hearing The Jazz Age that Baz Luhrmann asked Ferry to record the 20's music for the film The Great Gatsby. This included rearranging elements of the score and recording in a period style the contemporary songs that Luhrmann and Jay-Z had selected for the movie,.

Those all have been recently released on the companion Gatsby soundtrack album Yellow Cocktail Music.

Ferry’s 14th solo album Avonmore was hailed by fans and critics alike as a modern classic in the tradition of "Another Time Another Place" and "Boys and Girls." Modern and assured, Avonmore demonstrated the qualities that have made Ferry’s writing, arranging and vocals iconic.

Concert tickets range from $39.50 to $79.50, plus applicable service charges. The Bowl is at 1122 N. Milpas St.

Tickets available at the Santa Barbara Bowl Box Office, or order online at www.AXS.com.

— Jessica Puchli for Santa Barbara Bowl.

 

