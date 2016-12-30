Bryan Sheets Dishes Out School-Record 11 Assists in Providence Win

Boys Basketball

Bryan Sheets set a school record with 11 assists in Providence's 68-24 boys basketball win over Joshua Springs at the Desert Christian Academy Tournament on Friday.

Nick Butler made 3 of 4 three-point shots and scored a game-high 17 points for the Patriots. Gianni Madrigal finished with 16 points and was named to the all-tournament team. Chase Avery recorded a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds.

"It was great to see us get back to what we do best offensively," said Providence coach Steve Stokes. "We moved the ball really well tonight (19 assists on 24 made field goals). When we are moving the ball and sharing the ball that way and getting everyone involved, we are really tough to beat."

Providence came in as the 9th-ranked team in Division 5A, and Joshua Springs was ranked 14th.

Providence (6-6) will play next on Wednesday night against Foothill Tech at Ventura College.

