Bryan Sheets Does It All for Providence in 67-43 Win

Bryan Sheets flirted with a quadruple double and Nick Butler scored a game-high 24 points to lead Providence to a 67-43 boys basketball win ove Valley Christian Academy on Tuesday night.
Sheets scored 16 points, had nine assists, eight rebounds and seven steals.
Chase Avery came one rebound short of a double-double, finishing with 14 points and nine boards. Butler contributed six steals and four assists, as the Patriots improved to 2-0.
Providence gets a day off before heading to the Santa Clarita Christian Tournament on Thursday. It opens against Santa Clarita Valley International at 6 p.m.
