Boys Basketball

Bryan Sheets Reaches 1,000 Career Points in Providence Win at Villanova Prep

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 3, 2018 | 9:18 p.m.

Providence rebounded from only its second loss of the season and beat Villanova Prep, 54-44, in a non-league boys basketball game on Saturday.

Bryan Sheets scored 18 points to lead three Patriots in double figures. He now has 1,012 career points, making only the second player in program history to reach 1,000 points. Matthew Eaton (2011-2015) is the leader with 1,289 career points. 

Sheets, a point guard, also grabbed nine rebounds and dished out five assists.

Nick Butler scored 16 points and Caleb Johnson provided 10 points, eight rebounds, and four steals.

"It wasn't the prettiest game we have played, but I was impressed by our grit," coach Steve Stokes said. "We had a big injury and some foul troubles to some key players. You see the character of your team and players when some adversity happens. Freshmen Zak Lopez and Caleb Goss did a great job off the bench for us when their number was called."

Providence (18-2 and ranked seventh in the 5AA Division of the CIF-SS), plays its last regular season game at Dunn on Thursday. A win would clinch the third straight undefeated Condor League title for the Patrriots.

Providence Girls 42, Villanova Prep 40

Bella Madrigal scored 21 points to lead the Patriots.

