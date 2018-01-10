Bryan Sheets Rewriting Record Book for Providence Basketball

Boys Basketball

Bryant Sheets tied the Providence career three-point record with his 110th trey, and the Patriots routed Midland,70-32, in a Condor League boys basketball game on Wednesday.

Sheets, who scored 17 points and dished out eight assists, equaled the mark of his older brother, Erik Sheets (2010-2014). He also moved within two assists from breaking Matthew Eaton's (2011-2015) career record of 225 assists and two away from passing his own single-season record for assists with 81 set last year.

Chase Avery recorded a double-double wih 16 points and 10 rebounds, Nick Butler tossed in 16 points and grabbed eight boards and Evan Boger had nine points, 11 rebounds and seven steals.

"This group plays so well together and moves the ball so well on a regular basis," coach Steve Stokes said. "The ball movement creates great looks for our guys and puts the defense on its heels. Every night you look at the stats and the team assist numbers are incredible. Tonight we had 18 assists on 28 made field goals.



Providence is now 13-1 overall, and 3-0 in Condor League play.

