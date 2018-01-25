Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 11:10 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Sports:
Bryan Sheets Sets 3-Point Career Record in Providence Victory Over Besant Hill

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 25, 2018 | 12:17 a.m.

Bryan Sheets set the school record for career three-pointers and scored 16 points for Providence in a 42-38 win over Besant Hill in a Condor League boys basketball game.

Sheets made three treys and now has 113 for his career, breaking the previous record of 110 set by his brother Erik Sheets.

Chase Avery led the Patriots in scoring with 17 points and eight rebounds. Nick Butler dished out seven assists and had seven rebounds.

The key to the game, however, was the defense of 6-foot Evan Boger on Besant Hill's 6-8 Michael Anekwe. He held Anekwe to a season-low 11 points, 13 below his average 

"Besant Hill is always a tough match-up for us with the size, length, and athleticism they can put out on the floor," Providence coach Steve Stokes said. "Seems like every time we play it's a physical game. We both know each other so well and the past few years these games have decided the league championship.

"We took their best shot tonight and we were able to get the win.

Providence is now 15-1 overall, and 5-0 in league play.

The Patriots will be back in action Thursday night in a non -eague match up at Grace Brethren.

