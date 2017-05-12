Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 5:05 pm | Fair 81º

 
 
 
 
Bryan Shott-Alex Stefanov Spark San Marcos Tennis to 2nd-Round CIF Victory

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | May 12, 2017 | 6:52 p.m.

The doubles team of Bryan Shott and Alex Stefanov scored a key first-round win, and San Marcos pulled out an 11-7 victory over No. 6 seeded Great Oak in a second-round CIF-SS Division 2 boys tennis playoff match in Temecula on Friday.

Shott-Stefanov won 7-5, helping the Royals take a 5-1 lead in the first round.

"Alex and Bryan had great first serves today and were strong from the baseline,"San Marcos coach Jarrod Bradley said. "They also set each other up for easy net points. Their first round win was huge for us"

Kento Perera, Dominik Stefanov and Daniel Newton won their first-round matches, and Perera finished the day with a sweep.

Dan Coulson and Alexi Gill swept at No. 1 doubles for the Royals, who improve to 14-3. Great Oak ends its season at 18-3.

San Marcos advances to the quarterfinals and will travel to Sage Hill on Monday. Sage Hill defeated Valencia 12-6.

