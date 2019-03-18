Bryan Shott Leads Unbeaten San Marcos Tennis Past San Luis Obispo

Tennis

Bryan Shott won two singles sets in convincing fashion and added a lopsided doubles victory with Sam Friedman, pacing the San Marcos boys team past San Luis Obispo, 7-2, in a college format non-league match on Monday.

The Royals improved to 9-0 while San Luis Obispo fell to 7-2.

San Marcos stormed to a 6-0 lead after the singles round on the strength of their depth.

"I thought we came out with a purpose today," said San Marcos coach Jarrod Bradley. "We were ready to play from the beginning, hit our targets on our serves and were aggressive with our returns."

Shott had a big day for the Royals.

"Bryan is a versatile player and understands the game at a deep level," Bradley said. "He knows when to take risk and go for a winner, when to be patient, and how to attack the net."

Bryan and Friedman played together for the first time and won 8-2.

"Sam's serve has been dominant and he and Bryan set each other up for numerous volley winners. Probably the best part of their play was their footwork, moving together on the court and closing off the net," said Bradley.

The Royals host Lompoc Tuyesday and Dos Pueblos on Wednesday before spring break.

San Marcos 7, San Luis Obispo 2

Masato Perera (SM) d. Elias Weeks 6-0, 6-2

Dominik Stefanov (SM) d. Nathan Butterfield 6-1, 6-2

Alex Chow (SM) d. Kavi Freyaldenhoven 6-1, 6-0

Daniel Newton (SM) d. Bayley Perlmutter 6-4, 6-1

Alexi Gill (SM) d. Isaac Fiala 6-1, 7-6 (7)

Bryan Shott (SM) d. Addison Hubbley 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

Elias Weeks/Nathan Butterfield (SLO) d. Alexi Gill/Dominik Stefanov 8-5

Kavi Freyaldenhoven/JJ Niven (SLO) d. Alex Stefanov/Jimmy Wimbish 8-3

Bryan Shott/Sam Friedman (SM) d. Isaac Fiala/Carson Krufckel 8-2