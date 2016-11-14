Bryan Smith Joins American Riviera Bank as Vice President

Bryan Smith is the new vice president and commercial banking officer at American Riviera Bank, according to Joanne Funari, executive vice president and COO of the Santa Barbara-based community bank.



Drawing upon his 30 years of Santa Barbara real estate expertise, Smith will be responsible for all aspects of commercial real estate and construction loans in his new position.

He worked in the Santa Barbara banking industry for a number of years, followed by several years acquiring, improving and reselling properties before joining American Riviera Bank.



“After interviewing a number of candidates, we are so pleased that Bryan, a long-time resident of Santa Barbara, has joined our hard-working team of bankers as vice president and commercial banking officer,” said Funari.

“He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the construction, development, and commercial real estate area. Bryan is an excellent addition to our banking team and to the community.”



An active volunteer, Smith served on the Santa Barbara Human Services Committee, chairperson for eight years; and on the city’s Community Development Task Force.

He also sat on the board of directors for the Santa Barbara Westside Boys & Girls Club. He volunteers with Special Olympics, Youth Sports and Santa Barbara Athletic Association. He is an avid surfer, outdoor enthusiast and traveler.

— Jennifer Goddard for American Riviera Bank.

