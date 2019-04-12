Bryce Morison Hits 3 Homers in Westmont Sweep Against Master’s

Baseball

Bryce Morison hit three two-run homers for 18th-ranked Westmont College in a doubleheader sweep of No. 23 The Master's on Friday.

Morison, a Santa Barbara High alum, belt two homers in a 10-7 win in the first game and added another two-run blast in a 6-5 victory in the nightcap.

Westmont improves to 29-10 overall and 16-10 in the GSAC. The Master's is 27-11-1, 16-8.

Westmont remains in fifth place in the GSAC, just two games out and just one behind a three-way tie at second.

At the end of the regular season, the top five teams will be granted a berth in the GSAC Championship.

The Master's scored first on a solo home run in the first inning by Anthony Lepre. Morison answered in the bottom of the opening frame with a two-run home run to right center.

Westmont added four more runs in the second to take a 6-1 lead.

The bottom of the fourth saw Morison belt his second two-run home run of the game. This one left the deepest part of the park, travelling an estimated 420 feet over the left-center field fence.

In the bottom of the sixth, Westmont increased its advantage to 9-1 when Sablock singled up the middle to score Paul Mezurashi from second base.

The Master's rallied in the top of the eighth, scoring eight runs to pull within four (9-5).

Westmont tacked on one more run in the bottom half of the eighth when Sablock drove in his third run of the game with a double down the right field line.

The Mustangs made the game interesting in the top of the ninth when they added two runs on an RBI-single to left by Max Maitland and an RBI-double by Lepre, but it was not enough to catch the Warriors.

In game two, Morison recorded his third two-run home run of the day, this one down the left field line in the first inning.

The Master's evened up the score in the top of the second when Quitno drove a two-RBI single into center field. However, the Warriors picked up two more runs in the bottom of the third on a two-RBI single to left by Bush.

In the bottom of the fifth, Luke Coffey put the Warriors on top 5-2 with a solo home run to left field. The lead would not last long, however. Quitno evened the score at five-all with a three-run home run to right field in the sixth inning of the seven-inning game.

Westmont recaptured the lead after Stufft reached second on an error to start the bottom half of the inning. Garcia produced a sacrifice bunt to advance Stufft to third, bring up Roper. The Warrior catcher drove a ball to deep center field, resulting in a sacrifice fly to score what turned out to be the winning run.

In the top of the seventh, Bailey Reid was called upon to close out the game. After walking Shackelford to lead off the inning, Reid had a one-one count on Lepre when he left the game with an injury. Sablock was asked to come in from left field for the Warriors to take over duties on the mound.

Sablock stuck out Lepre for the first out, then pitched to Roy Verdejo. On a two-two count, Verdejo drove a ball into right center that seemed destined to roll all the way to the fence. Before it could find the ground, however, the ball was intercepted by Austin Muller whose body was parallel with and about a foot off the ground when he made a spectacular catch.

With two away, Sablock coaxed Batz into a pop up that ended the game and gave Sablock his first save of the year.

The same two teams will go at it again Saturday in another doubleheader. Before the games, Westmont will honor its 15 seniors. The ceremony begins at 11:00 a.m.