Bryce Morison Named GSAC, NAIA Baseball Player of Week

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information Director | April 16, 2019 | 6:13 p.m.

Bryce Morison has been named both the NAIA and Golden State Athletic Conference Baseball Player of the Week. Morison is the sixth Warrior to receive an NAIA weekly national award in program history and the first since 2016.

Morison, a Santa Barbara High alum, delivered four home runs and a triple last week while tallying 11 RBIs. He also walked four times and produced two sacrifice flies. The senior center fielder recorded a .583 batting average (7 of 12), a 1.750 slugging percentage and a .632 on base percentage.

Additionally, Morison dazzled the fans with his defensive prowess including a spectacular, run-saving diving catch and throwing out a would-be scorer at the plate.

The triple was the eighth of the season for Morison, which establishes a new Westmont single-season record, and the 10th of his career, which places him second on the career triple list. 

On the season, Morison has posted a .370 batting average with a team-high 10 home runs and 50 RBI. His strong plate performance last weekend also moved him to the top of the single-season slugging percentage list at .740.

Westmont Baseball (31-10, 18-10 GSAC) has the week off from competition. Next week, the Warriors will conclude GSAC regular season play with a road trip to Arizona Christian. 

