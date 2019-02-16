Bryce Morison, Nick Sablock Homers Power Westmont to Pair of Wins

Baseball

Westmont Baseball continue its hot start to the season, beating, Hope International, 12-10, and Bethesda, 8-3, in a pair of nonconference games in Fullerton on Saturday.

Bryce Morison hit a two-run homer in the top of the ninth to give the Warriors the win over Hope, which rallied from a 10-4 deficit. Morison had two homers on the day.

Taylor Bush also hit two homers and Isaiah Leach had two-run blast in the opener.

“Certainly not the way you want to win that game, but it’s awesome to see the way we responded," coach Robert Ruiz said. "To give up five, and then to come back and do that was great. Bryce took advantage of his opportunity.

“He hit two home runs out to right field tonight. It’s nice to see him stay over that side of the plate and put a couple good swings on some pitches."

Bailey Reid was awarded the win as he got the last five outs on the mound for the Warriors.

Nick Sablock hammered a three-run homer to break open the second game against Bethesda. .

“Sablock’s home run in the second game was big. We felt like we were back on our heels a little bit and he hit a big homerun for us,” said Ruiz.

“I thought Bryce and Nick Sablock both did a good job having some clutch at bats when we needed them today. Those things carried our team at a time when we needed it. I was excited to see that out of those two guys."

Westmont will open up GSAC play next Friday and Saturday with a four-game series against #13 William Jessup. Both Friday’s and Saturday’s doubleheaders are scheduled for an 11:00 a.m. start time.