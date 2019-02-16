Pixel Tracker

Sunday, February 17 , 2019, 11:38 am | Light Rain 52º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Baseball

Bryce Morison, Nick Sablock Homers Power Westmont to Pair of Wins

By Westmont Sports Information | February 16, 2019 | 7:02 p.m.

Westmont Baseball continue its hot start to the season, beating, Hope International, 12-10, and Bethesda, 8-3, in a pair of nonconference games in Fullerton on Saturday.

Bryce Morison hit a two-run homer in the top of the ninth to give the Warriors the win over Hope, which rallied from a 10-4 deficit. Morison had two homers on the day.

Taylor Bush also hit two homers and Isaiah Leach had two-run blast in the opener.

“Certainly not the way you want to win that game, but it’s awesome to see the way we responded," coach Robert Ruiz said. "To give up five, and then to come back and do that was great. Bryce took advantage of his opportunity.

“He hit two home runs out to right field tonight. It’s nice to see him stay over that side of the plate and put a couple good swings on some pitches."

Bailey Reid was awarded the win as he got the last five outs on the mound for the Warriors.

Nick Sablock hammered a three-run homer to break open the second game against Bethesda. . 

“Sablock’s home run in the second game was big. We felt like we were back on our heels a little bit and he hit a big homerun for us,” said Ruiz.

“I thought Bryce and Nick Sablock both did a good job having some clutch at bats when we needed them today. Those things carried our team at a time when we needed it. I was excited to see that out of those two guys."

Westmont will open up GSAC play next Friday and Saturday with a four-game series against #13 William Jessup. Both Friday’s and Saturday’s doubleheaders are scheduled for an 11:00 a.m. start time.

Talk to Us!

Please take Noozhawk's audience survey to help us understand what you expect — and want — from us. It'll take you just a few minutes. Thank you!

Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 