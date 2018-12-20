Bryce Tomlinson Saves San Marcos in Regulation, Shootout Against No. 1 Mira Costa

Boys Soccer

San Marcos goalkeeper Bryce Tomlinson stopped a penalty kick in the last 10 minutes of regulation time and made three stops in a shootout to give the Royals a victory over top-ranked Mira Costa in an opening game at the South Torrance Holiday Soccer Tournament.

San Marcos won the shootout 2-1 after playing Mira Costa to a scoreless draw. The Mustangs are ranked No. 1 in the state by MaxPreps.

"I have never seen a goalie save four penalty kicks in 15 minutes to win a game," San Marcos coach Paul McLean said. "He was dominating. These kicks were well taken shots and Bryce just read every one of them and made the save. He was in ‘beast mode.’ He earned our Man of the Match, hands down. What a performance."

The Royals received strong play from center backs Connor Hess.

"They worked well together against some strong attacking players," said McLean. "Freshman Miguel Mondragon and junior David Satchwell also came on and did a great job locking down the back line."

The Royals (7-2-4) play West Torrance on Friday at 11 a.m.

