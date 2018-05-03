Bryce Warrecker Holds Off Game-Tying Run, Santa Barbara Tops Ventura

Baseball

Santa Barbara High baseball defeated Ventura 3-2 in a clutch victory Thursday.

Frankie Gamberdalla came home in the first inning off a Nick Oakley sacrifice hit and Anthony Firestone ground out. Bryce Warrecker then mashed a curveball to right field two put the Dons up two.

In the fourth, Zach Jensen pulled a two-out double that scored Scott Feldman, who had set the table with a leadoff hit.

While the Cougars rallied late, Bryce Warrecker stranded the tying run at second base to clinch the victory for the Dons.

Jeremy Knight held Ventura to only one run, in spite of three Santa Barbara errors.

Coach Donny Warrecker said he was pleased with his team's resilience and noted a sixth-inning defensive play by Mike Moschitto, who gunned down the lead runner on a bunt play to bolster the Dons' defense and get his teammates fired up.

Santa Barbara (15-8, 9-2) play Ventura on Friday in the final game of their series.

