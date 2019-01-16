Pixel Tracker

Boys Basketball

Bryce Warrecker Steps Up Down Stretch, Lifts Santa Barbara Past San Marcos, 63-58

Junior center scores 13 of his 19 points in fourth quarter; Dons win 20th game, take sole possseion of first place in Channel League

Stephen Davis Click to view larger
Stephen Davis of Santa Barbara is fouled by John Connelly of San Marcos on a drive to the basket. Davis scored 12 points for the Dons. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 16, 2019 | 10:47 p.m.

For three quarters, the San Marcos defense made 6-foot-8 Bryce Warrecker feel like he was playing basketball in the middle of the jam-packed stands at Santa Barbara High’s J.R. Richards Gym. There was little room for him to move.

Then came the fourth quarter.

Warrecker busted out from the Royals' swarming defense like Superman out of a phone booth and scored 13 of of his team-high 19 points in the final eight minutes to boost CIF-SS Division 3A second-ranked Santa Barbara to a 63-58 victory over the defending Channel League champions on Wednesday and give the Dons sole possession of first place.

Santa Barbara finishes the first round of league play at 5-0 and improves to 20-4 overall. San Marcos, which suffered its first league loss since 2017, is 4-1 and 10-7.

Warrecker broke loose in the intense game after Tommy Condon buried a three-pointer for San Marcos that tied the score at 49-49 with 4:25 to go. The Royals, which missed a short jumper that would have given them the lead, had trailed by as many as eight points in the second half.

Santa Barbara point guard Stephen Davis (12 points) penetrated and made a nifty pass to Warrecker for a layup that gave the Dons the lead for good, 51-49.

San Marcos missed a three-point shot and the Dons again got the ball inside to Warrecker and he was fouled. He knocked down both free throws for a 55-49 advance.

Beau allen is stopped Click to view larger
Stephen Davis prevents San Marcos’ Beau Allen from driving all the way to the basket. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk phott)

The next time he touched the ball, he buried back-breaking three-pointer with 1:29 left.

San Marcos point guard Isaiah Hicks (14 points) knocked down a three-pointer to make it a 58-51 game.

Santa Barbara went back to Warrecker in the post and he finished a mini-hook for a 60-51 advantage.

Davis made one of two free throws before Condon hit his third trey of the quarter to cut the deficit to 61-54.

Condon scored 20 points, with 12 coming in the fourth quarter.

Hicks hit two free throws after a technical foul against the Dons, but Jackson Gonzales was fouled on a drive and sealed the victory with a pair of free throws for a 63-56 lead with five seconds left. 

Beau Allen blocks shot Click to view larger
Beau Allen of the Royals prepares to block a layup attempt by Santa Barbara’s Jackson Hamilton. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

As expected, the game between the league co-leaders was tight from the start.

Santa Barbara took a 15-13 lead at the end of the first quarter on a brilliant defensive play by Jasper Johnson. He dived to knock the ball away and Davis fed Hamilton who scored and was fouled. He made the free throw to complete the three-point play.

A blocked shot by Warrecker started a fast break that Hamilton finished to start the second quarter. Hamilton later knocked down a three to give the Dons a 25-18 lead. He finished the game with 17 points.

A long pass to Warrecker made it 27-20 before Beau Allen was fouled while attempting a desperation three-pointer at the buzzer. He made two free throws for a 27-22 halftime score.

Allen attacked the rim in the first half and drew fouls. He made 8 of 9 free throws and scored 11 points in the first half.

Santa Barbara’s Jasper Johnson picked up the brunt of the calls and ended up fouling out at the 6:50 mark of  the third quarter. 

The Dons contained Allen in the second half, but Hicks stepped up and attacked the Santa Barbara defense. He scored 10 points in the third quarter and rallied the Royals from a 30-22 deficit to 35-34.

Santa Barbara got a key basket from Gonzales on a drive and Hamilton followed with a steal and layup to go up 39-34.

Hicks hit a pull-up jumper before Aiden Douglas knocked down a huge three-pointer for the Dons while being tightly guarded. Davis was fouled on a drive and made one free throw to make 43-38 at the end of three quarters.

Davis kept the Dons going early in the fourth quarter with a 15 footer and a floater after grabbing an offensive rebound.

Max Sheldon fed Jeroe Bidlow for a bucket and then Condon got hot and buried a couple of treys to level the score at 49-49.

Warrecker stepped up at that point and carried the Dons down the stretch.

