Bryce Warrecker’s 27 Power Santa Barbara Past Dos Pueblos, 83-57, in Channel League Opener

Boys Basketball

Bryce Warrecker was feeling it from inside and outside on Wednesday night, scoring a game-high 27 points as Santa Barbara High routed Dos Pueblos 83-57 in a Channel League boys basketball opener at JR Richards Gym.



The Dons, ranked No. 6 in CIF Div. 3A, won their seventh in a row to improve to 12-1. They’ve won those seven games by an average of 83-51. Senior guard Jaron Rillie scored 16 of his 23 points in the first half for the Chargers (5-6, 0-1), who trailed 43-24 at intermission.



SBHS led 21-14 after the first quarter, thanks to 10 points and a pair of 3-pointers from Warrecker. Then the Dons opened things up with an 18-5 run and stretched the advantage to 20 points (39-19) on two straight driving layups by Stephen Davis and an inside bucket by Warrecker.



Warrecker, a 6-9 junior center, was a force in the low post with a variety of drop steps and spin moves that led to short jumpers or layups. He also showed his range, hitting a 3-pointer for the Dons’ second basket of the game and nailing a triple from the left corner for the final bucket of the first quarter. He added a short bank shot to extend the lead to 23-14 in the opening seconds of the second period. Will Rottman followed with a layup, Jackson Gonzales hit the first of his three 3-pointers and Jackson Hamilton tossed in a breakaway layup for a 32-19 lead.



“When we get our running game going, it’s tough for teams to stop us,” explained Warrecker. “We start getting the momentum and we feed off the crowd.”



Davis, a junior point guard, added 13 points for the Dons while Gonzales and Aiden Douglas had 10 apiece. Rottman had nine off the bench and Hamilton scored eight.



“I’m always looking for my other guys first because I end up drawing a lot of attention,” said Warrecker. “Once I start getting everyone else going, I get my open looks. When we get other people going, it gets the crowd going and we seem to play better defense.



“It felt good to start off with a 3 tonight and let them know that I have that. It makes it easier to go inside.”



John Givans scored all 13 of his points in the second half for the Chargers, including 10 in the third quarter. DP fell behind by 23 at 49-26, then went on a 13-2 burst and pulled within 12 (51-39) on a 3-pointer by Givans with 3:16 to go in the third.



Hamilton responded with an inside basket and the left-handed Gonzales rolled in a 3-pointer, extending the lead back to 17 at 56-39.



“We played well in spurts and shared the ball through Jaren but then guys were a little hesitant when they got the ball and weren’t looking to shoot,” said Dos Pueblos coach Joe Zamora. “We didn’t box out very well and they got a lot of rebounds. When I challenged them to get some 50-50 balls in the third quarter, I felt we got a few more of those.”



Zamora said his team has faced 6-8 or 6-9 players nearly every game this year.



“Warrecker is a handful and he’s a great player,” stated Zamora. “We didn’t do a good job of getting in front of the post, we got caught behind and that caused some problems. You can’t let him get that close to the basket. If you do, he’s going to shoot 80%.”



Sophomore Jasper Johnson threw down a couple of dunks in the last five minutes. He dunked one on a breakaway, then Gonzales banked in a 3-pointer and Rottman scored on a follow shot to give the Dons their largest lead of the game, 77-50, with 3:32 to play.



“We played well offensively but our defense was not very good,” said SBHS coach Dave Bregante. “Anytime you win a league game, that’s a positive thing. But I tell you what, it’s going to be a lot harder out at DP.



“Bryce was awesome tonight. He needs to improve a little defensively and he’s getting stronger. But they had no answer for him. If you take him out of the game, it’s an even game.”