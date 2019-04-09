Pixel Tracker

Tuesday, April 9 , 2019, 11:48 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Baseball

Bryce Warrecker’s Pitching, Bat Power Santa Barbara Past Lompoc

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 9, 2019 | 9:02 p.m.

Bryce Warrecker showed power on the mound and at the plate, leading first-place Santa Barbara High to a 7-1 win at Lompoc in a Channel League baseball game.

The Dons improve to 8-2 in league and 12-7-1 overall. Lompoc falls to the 7-5 and 9-9.

Warrecker threw a complete game, allowing four hits and no walks while striking out four.

"He was in complete control today," coach Steve Schuck said. "Bryce had total command of all his pitches and his focus and commitment to each pitch he threw was off the charts."

Warrecker provided a big blow at the plate, belting a three-run homer in the top of the seventh. The Dons scored all their runs in the seventh.

Nick Oakley had three hits, including a double in the seventh. Derek True and Jackson Hamilton also had doubles as well.

Nick Dallow gave the Dons a one-run lead with a bases-loaded, two-run single after the hitter in front of him was intentionally walked.

Frank Gamberdella kept his hit streak alive with a single and Jordan Harris and Moses Dokes both walked and had base hits.

"This team has heart, fight and a whole lot grit," said Schuck "They really have fun playing the game. As coaches, it is great to see their confidence in each other. It is always ‘next man up.’ They don’t care who gets the credit."
 

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 