Bryce Warrecker’s Pitching, Bat Power Santa Barbara Past Lompoc

Bryce Warrecker showed power on the mound and at the plate, leading first-place Santa Barbara High to a 7-1 win at Lompoc in a Channel League baseball game.

The Dons improve to 8-2 in league and 12-7-1 overall. Lompoc falls to the 7-5 and 9-9.

Warrecker threw a complete game, allowing four hits and no walks while striking out four.

"He was in complete control today," coach Steve Schuck said. "Bryce had total command of all his pitches and his focus and commitment to each pitch he threw was off the charts."

Warrecker provided a big blow at the plate, belting a three-run homer in the top of the seventh. The Dons scored all their runs in the seventh.

Nick Oakley had three hits, including a double in the seventh. Derek True and Jackson Hamilton also had doubles as well.

Nick Dallow gave the Dons a one-run lead with a bases-loaded, two-run single after the hitter in front of him was intentionally walked.

Frank Gamberdella kept his hit streak alive with a single and Jordan Harris and Moses Dokes both walked and had base hits.

"This team has heart, fight and a whole lot grit," said Schuck "They really have fun playing the game. As coaches, it is great to see their confidence in each other. It is always ‘next man up.’ They don’t care who gets the credit."

