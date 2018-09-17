Monday, September 17 , 2018, 5:11 pm | Fair 77º

 
 
 
 
Brynn Sofro of San Marcos, Bishop Diego’s Adrian Soracco Honored as Athletes of the Week

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 17, 2018 | 3:08 p.m.

Brynn Sofro and Adrian Soracco made several big plays to lead their respective teams to victories. They were honored for their performances by being named the Athletes of the Week at Monday's Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon.

Adrian Soracco, Bishop Diego football.
Adrian Soracco, Bishop Diego football.
Brynn Sofro, San Marcos volleyball.
Brynn Sofro, San Marcos volleyball.

Soracco led the Bishop Diego football team to a 28-14 win over Golden Valley at Canyon High School. On offense, he rushed for 108 yards on 11 carries and scored two toucdowns, including a 61-yard run that broke a 14-14 tie.

Soracco also came up big on defense. With the Cardinals ahead 21-14 in the fourth quarter, he recovered a fumble that derailed a Golden Valley drive toward a possible tying touchdown.

On the volleyball court, Sofro pounded 13 kills from the middle position, served two aces and had three blocks to spark San Marcos to a four-set victory at Dos Pueblos. The result leaves the Royals as the only unbeaten team in the Channel League.

Over the weekend, Sofro was a force the Royal Tournament,  averaging three kills a set to lead San Marcos to the final. The Royals lost a one-game final against Granada Hills. She was named to the all-tournament team.

The honorable mention choices this week for female athletes include Ally Mintzer (Dos Pueblos volleyball), Emma Fraser (SBCC water polo) and Anna DiSorbo (Cate cross country).

The male honorable mention picks are Dane Sterndahl (San Marcos football), Vance Keiser (Carpinteria football) and Ty Trosky (Laguna Blanca football).

The Athlete of the Week awards are voted on by the local sports media on Sunday.

Nominations from the coaches are encouraged. Please email nominations to [email protected] by Saturday night.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

