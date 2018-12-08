Buba Fofanah Sparks Cate to Pair of Victories

Boys Soccer

Cate broke into the win column and earned a second victory on Saturday, thanks to the goal scoring of Buba Fofanah at the College Cup High School Showcase tournament.



The Rams started the day beating Fillmore 2-1 and later defeated Granite Hills, 3-1.

Fofanah scored both goals for the Rams against Fillmore. He scored the game winner with six minutes left in the game, receiving a pass from Kobby Nimako and beating two defenders and the goalkeeper.

The Rams (2-3) struck first. Fofanah took a pass from Bailor Jalloh, split two defenders to break in on goal and slot the ball to the far post.

"Despite playing our second game in fewer than 24 hours and being pretty banged up, we continued to make huge strides," said coach Peter Mack. "We played with great energy and pace, and we stayed mentally tough even though we were physically tired. Losing center midfielder Bailor Jalloh to injury with 20 minutes to play made life more difficult, but we adjusted remarkably well and found ways to counter the increased Fillmore pressure. We showed a lot of poise and confidence."

Fofanah kept the goals coming against Granite Hills.

He started the scoring in the 12th minute, drving a ball to the near post that deflected off a defender and into the net.

Granite Hills equalized in the second half on a penalty kick, but Cate came right back and took a 2-1 lead in the 60th minute. Fofanah set up the scoring opportunity. He drew three defenders and fed the ball to sophomore William Deardorff, who ripped a shot from 15 yards past the goalkeeper.

Fofanah put the finishing touches on his productive day when he beat several defenders in the box and shot into the lower right corner

"This was a great way to close out the showcase," Mack said. "Especially impressive were sophomore William Deardorff, who was pressed into running the midfield in Jalloh's absence; Buba Fofanah, who scored two stunning goals and added one assist, and senior keeper Cullen Barber, who had a remarkable day between the pipes, finishing with 12 saves and taking away all of Granite Hills' opportunities in the air."

