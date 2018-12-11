Pixel Tracker

Wednesday, December 12 , 2018, 1:02 am | Fair 45º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableThe LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Boys Soccer

Buba Fofanah, Will Deardorff Score Twice in Cate’s Rout of Thacher

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 11, 2018 | 8:04 p.m.

Cate's offense erupted for a 6-2 boys soccer win over rival Thacher on Tuesday in Ojai.

Buba Fofanah gave Cate the lead in the sixth minute, finishing a pass from Theo Mack. But Thacher responded with two goals, one on a penalty kick.

The Rams settled down and in the 18th minute, Fofanah corralled a long ball from junior Harry Corman that he tapped around the helpless Thacher keeper.

Two minutes before halftime, Mack picked up another assist when he flicked senior Jack Deardorff's long throw to the far post, where sophomore Will Deardorff who nodded it home.

Cate pressured the Toads into several turnovers in the second half and capitalized with goals. Jack Deardorff scored on a drive from 30 yards to make it 4-1 and a minute later Fofanah scored his second goal, beating the goalkeeper at the near post.

Cate put the finishing touches on the game in the 68th minute when Will Deardorff netted his second goal of the day off a Dylan Vincent cross.

"Buba Fofanah was electric and gave the Thacher defense fits," Cate coach Peter Mack said. "Even three defenders couldn't contain him. Once we had a chance to regroup at the half and square away some issues with our defensive posture and mindset, we were able to better dictate the run of play."

The result evens Cate's record at 3-3-1. The Rams play at Santa Clara on Friday in their league opener.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 