Buba Fofanah, Will Deardorff Score Twice in Cate’s Rout of Thacher

Boys Soccer

Cate's offense erupted for a 6-2 boys soccer win over rival Thacher on Tuesday in Ojai.

Buba Fofanah gave Cate the lead in the sixth minute, finishing a pass from Theo Mack. But Thacher responded with two goals, one on a penalty kick.

The Rams settled down and in the 18th minute, Fofanah corralled a long ball from junior Harry Corman that he tapped around the helpless Thacher keeper.

Two minutes before halftime, Mack picked up another assist when he flicked senior Jack Deardorff's long throw to the far post, where sophomore Will Deardorff who nodded it home.

Cate pressured the Toads into several turnovers in the second half and capitalized with goals. Jack Deardorff scored on a drive from 30 yards to make it 4-1 and a minute later Fofanah scored his second goal, beating the goalkeeper at the near post.

Cate put the finishing touches on the game in the 68th minute when Will Deardorff netted his second goal of the day off a Dylan Vincent cross.



"Buba Fofanah was electric and gave the Thacher defense fits," Cate coach Peter Mack said. "Even three defenders couldn't contain him. Once we had a chance to regroup at the half and square away some issues with our defensive posture and mindset, we were able to better dictate the run of play."

The result evens Cate's record at 3-3-1. The Rams play at Santa Clara on Friday in their league opener.