Buba Fofanah’s Hat Trick Sparks Cate Past Grace Brethren

Boys Soccer

Buba Fofanah recorded a hat trick to lead a potent Cate attack in a 4-1 boys soccer victory at Grace Brethren on Monday.

Fofanah scored off a feed from Bailor Jalloh in the 14th minute to get the Rams going.

In the 29th minute, Jack Deardorff slipped a through ball to Fofanah and he beat the goalkeeper for a 2-0 lead.

Grace Brethren cut the lead in half 10 minutes into the second half, but Cate came back and pounded the Lancers' goal. The Rams hit the post five times before Charlie Morris blasted one into the top right corner for a 3-1 lead. Fofanah assisted on the goal.

Goalkeeper Cullen Barber sprung Fofanah for his third goal. Fofanah ran onto to Barber's big punt and beat the Grace Brethren keeper one on one to complete his hat trick.

"I was very pleased with our attack as we managed to get 26 shots off," said coach Jim Kane. "On the defensive side of the ball, I thought we did well organizing in advance of the Grace Brethern attacks, allowing us to defend with good composure.

Cate is now 2-3-1 in the Tri-Valley League and 2-3-2 overall. The Rams travel to Nordhoff on Wednesday.

