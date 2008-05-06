Bucket Brigade, Direct Relief Deliver on Fire Truck Pledge

A ribbon-cutting was held outside the Courthouse on Tuesday, using a stand-in vehicle. The new truck — a state-of-the-art, fully equipped, all-wheel-drive fire and rescue vehicle — will arrive later this year and will be assigned to Station 12, 5330 Calle Real, near Patterson Avenue.

The Bucket Brigade was the brainchild of philanthropists Sandi Nicholson and Betty Stephens, and is intended to fill the funding gap for local emergency and protective services.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors gratefully accepted the donation of a Type 3 brush firefighting truck for the county Fire Department on Tuesday. The truck was a gift from the Santa Barbara Volunteer Bucket Brigade and Direct Relief International .

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >