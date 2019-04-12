Pixel Tracker

Buckles ‘n’ Brews Invitational Beer Festival Supports Kiwanis Activities

By Andres Nuño for Buckles ‘n’ Brews Invitational Beer Festival | April 12, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.
Prizes will be given for the best dressed at Buckles ‘n’ Brews Invitational Beer Festival.
The community is invited to attend the Buckles 'n' Brews Invitational Beer Festival, 12:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at the newsly renovated Santa Barbara Carriage Museum in Pershing Park.

Some 30 craft breweries and wine, live entertainment, and a barbecue will be offered onsite, but only 500 tickets are available.

The event benefits the Kiwanis Club of Santa Barbara as it continues to support local fundraising, community service, and assisting children locally and worldwide.

Buckles 'n' Brews organizers are amping up the event this year with two bands — The Dusty Jugs and The Brambles. Attendees are encouraged to dress the part. Cowboy boots and hats are de rigueur and prizes will be awarded for best dressed.

The limited VIP ticket includes an hour-early entry at 11:30 a.m. and the opportunity to try beers not available during the general admission session.

Breweries registered so far include Three Weavers, Founders, Institution Ales, Sierra Nevada, Firestone Walker, Ballast Point, BYOB!, Calidad Beer, Enegren, Figueroa Mountain, Five Threads, Island Brewing Co., Laguintas, Los Padres Brewing, M Special, Poseidon, Rincon Brewery.

Santa Barbeerians, Santa Maria Brewing Co., SLO Brew, Solvang Brewing, Telegraph, The Brewhouse of Satna Barbara, Divine Science Brewing. Highwater Brewing and Glutenberg will have gluten-free beer.

For those who don't fancy beer, Yes Cocktail Co. and Lucky Dogg Winery will offer other alcoholic beverages.

Barbecue by the Kiwanis Club of Santa Barbara will be available for purchase.

General admission is $45. The VIP hour-early entry is $65. Group rate: Buy four or more tickets and get a complimentary ticket. All designated drivers can enjoy Buckles 'n' Brews for $15 and enter during VIP hour at 11:30 a.m.

Tickets include a souvenir glass and samplings from the craft breweries and wineries. Last pour is at 4 p.m.

Buckles ‘n’ Brews Invitational is produced by En Fuego Events, which also produces Surf ‘n’ Suds Beer Festivals, Buellton Brew Fest, Buellton Wine and Chili Festival, Brew Year’s Eve and Central Coast Craft Beer Festival.

For more information, visit www.bucklesandbrews.com or email [email protected]

