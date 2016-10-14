Raise Glasses to Buckles ‘n’ Brews, Santa Barbara’s First Invitational Beer Festival

The event organizers of Surf 'n' Suds Beer Festival introduce Buckles 'n' Brews Invitational from noon-4:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Santa Barbara Carriage Museum, 129 Castillo St.

This event differs from most beer festivals in that the breweries are individually selected, and the beers they will be pouring are specialty, or rare beers. There will be 25 breweries represented. These beers will be poured exclusively at Buckles 'n' Brews, and in some cases, the breweries are bringing beers that have been saved for special occasions.

Buckles ‘n’ Brews Invitational is presented by the Kiwanis Club of Santa Barbara. The club was founded in 1922 and for the past 65 years has hosted the Fiesta Pancake Breakfast. Unfortunately, this year's Fiest Pancake Breakfast was the last.

“In recent years, the Kiwanis Club has determined the increasing amount of money required for park fees and permits has diminished the proceeds to the point the breakfast is no longer economically viable,” said Peter Giorgi, member of the Kiwanis Club.



Buckles ‘n’ Brews Invitational will replace the Fiesta Pancake Breakfast as the Kiwanis' primary fundraiser. It is hoped the community will support the Kiwanis at the beer festival.

Every guest will receive a souvenir tulip glass, and get to sample from any of the brews on site. Breweries include Ballast Point, BrewLAB, Captain Fatty's, Central Coast Brewing, Enegren, Figueroa Mountain, Firestone Walker, Founders, Green Flash, Island Brewing Co., Ladyface Ale, Lagunitas, M Special, Macleod Ale, Poseidon, Pure Order, Rincon Brewery, Santa Barbara Brewhouse, Third Window, Telegraph andTopa Topa.

Only 500 tickets will be available for Buckles ‘n’ Brews, making this an exclusive event. Tickets are $55 and can be purchased at www.bucklesandbrews.com.

For more information visit: www.bucklesandbrews.com or email [email protected]

— Andres Nuño for Santa Barbara Kiwanis.