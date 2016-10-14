Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 6:19 am | Fog/Mist 51º

 
 
 
 

Raise Glasses to Buckles ‘n’ Brews, Santa Barbara’s First Invitational Beer Festival

By Andres Nuño for Santa Barbara Kiwanis | October 14, 2016 | 9:48 a.m.

The event organizers of Surf 'n' Suds Beer Festival introduce Buckles 'n' Brews Invitational from noon-4:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Santa Barbara Carriage Museum, 129 Castillo St.

This event differs from most beer festivals in that the breweries are individually selected, and the beers they will be pouring are specialty, or rare beers. There will be 25 breweries represented. These beers will be poured exclusively at Buckles 'n' Brews, and in some cases, the breweries are bringing beers that have been saved for special occasions.

Buckles ‘n’ Brews Invitational is presented by the Kiwanis Club of Santa Barbara. The club was founded in 1922 and for the past 65 years has hosted the Fiesta Pancake Breakfast. Unfortunately, this year's Fiest Pancake Breakfast was the last.

“In recent years, the Kiwanis Club has determined the increasing amount of money required for park fees and permits has diminished the proceeds to the point the breakfast is no longer economically viable,” said Peter Giorgi, member of the Kiwanis Club.
 
Buckles ‘n’ Brews Invitational will replace the Fiesta Pancake Breakfast as the Kiwanis' primary fundraiser. It is hoped the community will support the Kiwanis at the beer festival.

Every guest will receive a souvenir tulip glass, and get to sample from any of the brews on site. Breweries include Ballast Point, BrewLAB, Captain Fatty's, Central Coast Brewing, Enegren, Figueroa Mountain, Firestone Walker, Founders, Green Flash, Island Brewing Co., Ladyface Ale, Lagunitas, M Special, Macleod Ale, Poseidon, Pure Order, Rincon Brewery, Santa Barbara Brewhouse, Third Window, Telegraph andTopa Topa.

Only 500 tickets will be available for Buckles ‘n’ Brews, making this an exclusive event. Tickets are $55 and can be purchased at www.bucklesandbrews.com.

For more information visit: www.bucklesandbrews.com or email [email protected]

— Andres Nuño for Santa Barbara Kiwanis.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 