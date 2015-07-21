‘Bud’ Adelio Joseph Talaugon, 1934-2015

Posted on July 21, 2015 | 1:25 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Bud Talaugon passed away in San Jose, California, on July 7, 2015.

He was born December 4, 1934 in Santa Maria, to Arcadio Talaugon and Margaret Bejar Cueva.

Bud attended Santa Maria High School class of 1952, served in the U.S. Air Force, then went on to raising his children in the Sacramento area.

He settled in the San Jose area, working for United Airlines, and retired after many years of employment with them.

Bud loved to travel all over the world.one of his most memorable trips was to the Philippines to his father’s homeland.

In his time at home, he was very dedicated to the Knights of Columbus. He was also a tribal member of the Santa Ynez Chumash Nation, and participated in many

events that took place in the Santa Ynez area.

Being raised in the farming area of Guadalupe and attending Santa Maria Valley schools, he kept close contact with many of his childhood

friends. He often visited his friends to keep those relations that were so important to him.

Most important were his children, Cindy, Mark and Gary, and his grandchildren. He took pride in spending quality with each of them. They had many family get-togethers and outings that he enjoyed.

He is survived by his children, Mark Talaugon and Gary Talaugon; numerous grandchildren, nephews and nieces; his brothers, Joe R. Talaugon and Morry Talaugon. and sister, Donna Nunez.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cindy Bega; sister, Florence “Flossy” Talaugon Arcadio; mother, Margaret Bejar Cueva; brother, Arcadio "Saint" Talaugon Jr.; and father, Arcadio Talaugon.

Visitation will be held at Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary Chapel on Wednesday, July 22, 2015, at 3 p.m., with a rosary at 6 pm.

A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Guadalupe on Thursday, July 23, 2015 at 10:30 a.m., with burial to follow at the Guadalupe Cemetery.

There will be a reception at the Guadalupe Cultural Arts & Education Center, 1055 Guadalupe St., Guadalupe, California: 805-343-2939

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.