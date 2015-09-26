Friday, April 13 , 2018, 7:22 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Crash Victim Reunited with Missing Dog after Determined 2½-Day Search Near Orcutt

Garey resident had not stopped looking for Buddy the boxer since he ran off after rollover wreck Thursday on East Clark Avenue

Roberta Slosson has been searching the area around Lake Marie Estates off East Clark Avenue, looking for her missing boxer, Buddy. The dog ran off after Slosson, her husband and Buddy’s sibling were in a rollover crash Thursday. Buddy was found safe late Saturday. Click to view larger
Roberta Slosson has been searching the area around Lake Marie Estates off East Clark Avenue, looking for her missing boxer, Buddy. The dog ran off after Slosson, her husband and Buddy’s sibling were in a rollover crash Thursday. Buddy was found safe late Saturday. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 12:45 a.m. | September 26, 2015 | 7:45 p.m.

A devasted Roberta Slosson vowed to keep searching for Buddy, her brindle boxer who went missing after a rollover crash near Orcutt on Thursday.

“I don’t think I can give up,” she told Noozhawk on Saturday as she posted fliers along East Clark Avenue, east of Highway 101.

The Garey resident said she planned to search again Sunday for the 9-year-old dog, which had not been seen since the crash on East Clark Avenue near Presqu’ile Winery.

She wouldn’t have to. Late Saturday, Buddy was found in good condition and reunited with his overjoyed owner.

“He has been found ... safe,” Slosson wrote in a Facebook message to Noozhawk early Sunday. “Banged up but not broken.”

In a subsequent message, she said she had received two calls about 9:45 p.m. Saturday, one from an Orcutt man and another from a Lake Marie Estates resident. Both said they had spotted Buddy by the development’s clubhouse.

“When I arrived, he wasn’t there, but we found him by the trees,” she said. “He was scared, and it took him a couple of seconds to assure himself it was me.”

An elated Slosson said she pinched herself to make sure her exhaustion was not playing tricks on her. But her 2½-day ordeal — and Buddy’s — was over.

“I offered them (the men who found Buddy) a reward, but they said my happiness and the joy on my face was enough for them,” she said.

Slosson, her husband and their two boxers, Buddy and his canine sibling, were in a Jeep that ​rolled over after a collision with a semi truck Thursday morning east of Lake Marie Estates, the California Highway Patrol said.

Buddy is a brindle boxer with a flat nose and a big underbite. Click to view larger
Buddy is a brindle boxer with a flat nose and a big underbite. (Slosson family photo)

The Slossons complained of pain, but were not transported to the hospital after their Jeep ended up on its rooftop.

There were no other injuries in the crash, which remains under CHP investigation.

Shortly after the wreck, a woman called to say she had found the uninjured female boxer in Lake Marie Estates.

Buddy remained missing two days later.

“I’m thankful that these are farm fields; at least he has water because it’s hot,” Slosson said.

Those who saw Buddy after the crash gave vague details. A farm worker from a nearby lettuce field said she saw the dog lie down by a tree and that he wasn’t walking well.

The Slossons have had Buddy and his sister since birth. Their mother was also part of the family.

“They sleep in my bed, these are my babies,” Slosson said, calling them her “replacement children” since her own kids are adults.

Thursday night marked the first time Buddy had slept outside, she said.

The 9-year-old Buddy requires medication and special food due to allergies. Click to view larger
The 9-year-old Buddy requires medication and special food due to allergies. (Slosson family photo)

“He’s a special dog,” she said, adding that he requires medication and special food due to allergies.

While more people are familiar with pit bulls, Slosson said Buddy has the typical flat nose of a boxer. The graying, neutered dog also has a big underbite, she said.

“Buddy is an old dog,” she said, calling him a “sweetheart.”

“Even my sister who doesn’t even like dogs is out here looking for Buddy,” Slosson added.

One caller said he saw a man walking a boxer, but Slosson later determined it was her husband and their female dog walking in the area while trying to find Buddy.

Slosson has been out on the hunt for the dog despite the heat or darkness, or her own soreness from the crash.

The thought that Buddy may be injured and alone made it hard to sleep. She acknowledged he might not have survived, but was determined to find him for closure.

Some people have said she should just wait to see if Buddy shows up at home — more than three miles from the crash site — but Slosson said she would not stop searching yet.

Her hope for a happy ending comes from hearing stories like the one about a dog that jumped out of car on the freeway after a crash yet made its way home four days later, she said.

After Thursday’s wreck, Slosson posted the family’s plight on Facebook, and news of the missing Buddy traveled quickly among the local pet-related groups. The dog is microchipped, which helps if he is turned in to a shelter or veterinary clinic.

Slosson is comforted when learning how widely word of Buddy’s disappearance has spread. One man reassured the Slossons that nearby property owners, field workers and wineries know Buddy’s tale and are keeping an eye out for the boxer. They also conveyed the missing dog story to those in other canyons.

“I’m just telling you this community has really come out to find Buddy,” she said.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 