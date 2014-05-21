Buddy Walk & Festival to Benefit Down Syndrome Association

The Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County's fifth annual Buddy Walk & Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 14 on the Great Meadow at Chase Palm Park.

The fundraising event will feature live entertainment from Blind Melon’s Brad Smith (with an all-star band), Jamey Geston — a 15-year-old local singer/songwriter who will perform for the fifth year in a row — the Wednesday Knights and other surprise guests!

Plus, from 3 to 4 p.m., Santa Barbara’s very own Rockshop Academy bands will take the stage.

There will be lots of activities for all, an auction, a raffle, a vendor fair and informational booths as well as a short ceremonial fundraising walk around Chase Palm Park promoting acceptance and inclusion of all individuals with Down syndrome.

More about the entertainers:

» Abandon Jalopy — Brad Smith, principal songwriter, bass player of Blind Melon, unleashes a torrent of hot, high energy songs under the code name Abandon Jalopy.

» Jamey Geston — The 15-year-old is an up-and-coming singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist whose music has an indie, folksy beat with a pinch of acoustic pop. She has opened for the legendary Judy Collins and shared the stage with Jeff Bridges, Kenny Loggins and others.

Registration fees are $25 for adults, $15 for adults with Down syndrome and $10 for children ages 3 to 17. The fee is required for admission to the Buddy Walk & Festival and includes an event T-shirt, lunch, snacks and all activities. Must be registered to participate in the Buddy Walk & Festival. Register in person the day of the event or online by clicking here.

Approximately 93 percent of net proceeds from this event will stay right here in Santa Barbara County, allowing the DSASBC to support new and expectant parents, enrichment programs, activities, parent support and more to enhance the lives of individuals with Down syndrome and their families throughout Santa Barbara County.

— Melissa Fitch represents the Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County.