Goleta Head Start Sets Out Seats Left Empty Under Federal Budget Cuts

Education and nonprofit leaders gather to discuss the effect the loss of funding will have on the local program

Dozens of multicolored children's chairs lined the lawn of the Goleta Valley Community Center on Monday afternoon, sitting empty.

All 53 of those empty seats represent the places that won't be filled by local children in Head Start programs because of federal budget cuts approved by Congress earlier this year.

A group of education and nonprofit leaders gathered on the lawn to hear from Community Action Commission's Mattie Gadsby, who works as children's service director, and others about the dire situation.

The organization found out that $550,000 would be carved out of its budget for the year, and 53 children won't be able to benefit from the program that prepares low-income young children with the skills they'll need once they start school.

The community center, located at 5681 Hollister Ave. in Goleta, is one of 24 Head Start and Early Head Start Centers in Santa Barbara County. Those centers will serve 1,045 students this year, after the cuts.

Gadsby said that in addition to the children who won't be able to attend Head Start, nine full-time employees were laid off because of the significant budget cuts.

The organization is facing another large cut if a budget can't be agreed on by Congress, she said.

Raymond Morua, who delivered comments from Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, also introduced himself as a Head Start graduate, and said he owed the organization "a debt of gratitude" for all he's been able to achieve.

In her statement, Capps said she was "very disappointed" with the attempt to reduce the federal deficit on the backs of the most vulnerable.

Santa Barbara police officer Adrian Gutierrez was attended the event Monday, and like Morua, was wearing an "I Went to Head Start" nametag.

Gutierrez was born in Jalisco, Mexico, and struggled with English after his parents moved to California while he was still a small child.

Attending a Head Start class was "the biggest thing that could have happened to me at that time," he told the audience. "It's very valuable … I see on the streets how important it is. Education is huge."

Parent Elsa Maganda was also at the event, and her two girls played nearby.

Her daughter, Barbara, will be starting kindergarten at Hollister School next week, and Maganda said Head Start helped her daughter learn her numbers, write her name and generally prepare her for the classroom.

"It's an amazing program," she said.



Her younger daughter, Lindsey, is 18 months old, and Maganda said she'd like for her to be able to participate in Head Start as well, but it's unclear whether that will be available for her.

CAC Executive Director Fran Forman said she began to see news of cuts to other Head Start programs across the country that came very suddenly and dramatically.

Forman and her staff decided to allow their contracts to run out gradually, so families wouldn't be as disrupted with the cuts, but the effects are just now being felt as school starts back.

"It's a really uncourageous way to reduce a budget," she said.

Though the organization depends on federal funding for much of its budget, 25 cents out of every dollar must be raised locally, Forman said, and urged people to help continue the organization's mission by donating a book to a Head Start classroom or volunteering. Click here for more information on how to help.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.