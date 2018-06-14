Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 6:19 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Budget Cuts Force Santa Maria to Shut City Offices to Public on Fridays

By Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria | June 14, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Most city of Santa Maria departments will begin closing to the public every Friday starting June 29 due to budget constraints. Operations and other public services will remain open.

The Friday closures are an effort to aid staff in completing job duties during this time of unfilled and unfunded vacant positions. The city is continuing to balance its budget with many strategies, including not filling vacant positions where possible.

During the Friday closures, city employees will still be at work to get the public’s work done.

Friday closure signs in English and Spanish will be posted at all affected city buildings, and notices will be added on the city’s website.

The Friday closures will not affect the Police Department, Public Library, Recreation and Parks Department, or Utilities Department.

The city regrets any inconvenience the closures cause. Customers are asked to schedule in-person business on other weekdays, and when possible to use online services at www.cityofsantamaria.org.

Also, starting Friday, June 29, the city is beginning a 9/80 alternative work schedule for full-time employees in participating departments. Some employees are voluntarily adjusting their work schedules to 80 hours over a nine-day period. The effect on the public should be minimal.

Santa Maria is not the first to adjust its schedule. Goleta city offices are closed every Friday, and Santa Barbara city offices are closed every other Friday due to a 9/80 work schedule.

Santa Maria City offices have previously closed on Fridays due to budget constraints. In 2010 through 2013, the city was closed for a total of 49 furlough days. The city had also used the furlough program in 1994 and 1995.

Questions may be directed to the city manager’s office, 805-925-0951 ext. 2372.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.

 

