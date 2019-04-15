Pixel Tracker

Behavioral Wellness, Fire Department Present Budget Proposals to Santa Barbara Supervisors

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | April 15, 2019 | 6:10 p.m.

A handful of department heads presented budget proposals to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Monday, with Behavioral Wellness Director Alice Gleghorn going first.

She outlined a healthier financial picture than in recent years, along with plans for new programs and facilities, including a crisis residential treatment program in the North County.

Budget workshops continue Wednesday and Friday, with department heads presenting their proposed spending plans for 2019-20.

The Board of Supervisors will make final decisions on the budget for the coming fiscal year, which begins on July 1, during hearings in June.

Gleghorn updated the supervisors on efforts to divert people with mental-health issues from jail and the criminal justice system.

The co-response pilot program, with sheriff’s deputies and a mobile crisis mental health unit, has been responding to calls for service since September, for cases related to mental illness, she said.

The teams have been working 10-hours shifts on the South Coast, and so far responded to 115 calls for service. Four resulted in arrests, with many other people given referrals for treatment, according to the county.

None of the departments that presented Monday — including Public Health, Social Services and the Fire Department — plans to reduce staff or service levels. 

New Fire Chief Mark Hartwig said the fire tax shift should reach its target funding in the coming year, which will help the department have a sustainable future.

The fire tax shift started in 2012, and allocates one-quarter of property tax growth to the Fire Department until it hits the target, 17 percent of the general fund budget.

Hartwig said the department has plans for several capital projects in 2019-20, including rebuilding Station 41 in Cuyama, expanding fire prevention services in Buellton, and a fire emergency communications dispatch center that will be discussed at the Board of Supervisors again in May.

Wednesday’s workshop will include presentations from the Sheriff’s Department and specifically the operating fund for the new Northern Branch Jail near Santa Maria.

Scroll down for a full schedule of budget workshops.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Santa Barbara County 2019-20 Budget Workshop Schedule 

