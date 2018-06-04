Buellton Brew Fest a Toast to Craft Beers

One of the premiere beer festivals on the Central Coast, the Seventh Annual Buellton Brew Fest, on Saturday, May 5, will feature more than 55 craft breweries, wineries, cider and spirit companies offering their best sips for guests to try.

The event will be 12:30-4:30 p.m. (11:30 a.m. entry for VIP passes) at River View Park, 151 Sycamore Drive.

A highlight of this year’s Buellton Brew Fest will be the debut of a collaborative beer from local favorites Firestone Walker Brewing Company and Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company, both based in Buellton.

Other craft beers from Santa Barbara County and the Central Coast at Brew Fest include: Barrelworks, Earth and Fire, Island Brewing Company, M. Special, Naught Oak, Pure Order Brewing Co., Rincon Brewery and Santa Maria Brewing Company.

Also, Solvang Brewing Company, Telegraph Brewing Company, Third Window Brewing Company, Topa Topa, and Valley Brewers.

Craft breweries from other parts of California and out of state will be at the event as well. Ciders, wines and spirits will be available to sample.



On a day to spend with family and friends, the Buellton Brew Fest encourages participants to bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit on.

On-site food trucks will offer refreshments, and there will be competitive lawn games such as mega-sized beer pong and corn hole. Richie Rey of Lompoc and Old Jack from Boston will provide live music.

Attendees are urged to drink responsibly and Jump on the Brew Bus provides a safe way for guests to get to and from the Brew Fest. Jump on the Brew Bus picks up in select locations in Santa Barbara, Goleta, Lompoc and Santa Maria.

The cost is $10 round trip from the Lompoc stop and $25 from Santa Barbara, Goleta and Santa Maria. Advance ticket purchase required.

Participants who live locally, or are staying nearby, can hop on the Santa Ynez Valley Transit, which stops right at River View Park.



Brew Fest VIP tickets are $55 and include early entry at 11:30 a.m., select tastings from several breweries that won't be available during the general admission (GA) session, and a gift.

GA tickets are $45 and ticket-holders gain entrance at 12:30 p.m. All VIP and GA ticket holders will receive a souvenir glass. Designated driver tickets are $20. Ticket-holders must be 21 and older.

For information about accommodations in Buellton, visit www.visitbuellton.com/stay. For more about the event, visit www.buelltonbrewfest.com.

— Jamie Shaw for Buellton Brew Fest.