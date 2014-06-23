Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 3:24 pm | A Few Clouds 66º

 
 
 
 

Buellton CHP Holding Recruitment Seminar on Wednesday

By John Ortega for the Buellton CHP | June 23, 2014 | 5:22 p.m.

In preparation for the upcoming hiring phase for the California Highway Patrol, the Buellton Area CHP Office will host a Recruitment Seminar at the Buellton Area Office from 4 to 7 p.m. this Wednesday, June 25.

We cordially invite all those interested from our community to join us in attending this event. CHP officers will be on hand to answer questions and hand out information about a career with the CHP regarding minimum qualification requirements, life in the academy and life as an officer.

For those planning on attending, we ask that you RSVP to the Buellton CHP Office at 805.688.5551.

The California Highway Patrol will accept applications in July from individuals interested in a career as a CHP officer. The CHP is looking to hire cadets from a pool of applicants to fill vacant officer positions throughout the state.

“We are looking for members of our communities to join one of the most well-known law enforcement agencies in the world,” CHP Commissioner Joe Farrow said. “The CHP is looking for men and women who represent the diverse communities that we serve to provide the highest level of safety, service and security to the people of California.”

Applications will only be accepted online during a four-day period beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, July 7 and ending at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 10. This brief application period marks the first time this year the CHP has accepted applications. Those interested in applying, or seeking additional information, should click here.

All components of the testing process as well as an applicant study guide and practice test can be found online by clicking here. Be sure to visit the CHP’s recruitment Facebook page by clicking here.

— John Ortega is a public information officer for the Buellton California Highway Patrol.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 