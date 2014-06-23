Buellton CHP Holding Recruitment Seminar on Wednesday

In preparation for the upcoming hiring phase for the California Highway Patrol, the Buellton Area CHP Office will host a Recruitment Seminar at the Buellton Area Office from 4 to 7 p.m. this Wednesday, June 25.

We cordially invite all those interested from our community to join us in attending this event. CHP officers will be on hand to answer questions and hand out information about a career with the CHP regarding minimum qualification requirements, life in the academy and life as an officer.

For those planning on attending, we ask that you RSVP to the Buellton CHP Office at 805.688.5551.

The California Highway Patrol will accept applications in July from individuals interested in a career as a CHP officer. The CHP is looking to hire cadets from a pool of applicants to fill vacant officer positions throughout the state.

“We are looking for members of our communities to join one of the most well-known law enforcement agencies in the world,” CHP Commissioner Joe Farrow said. “The CHP is looking for men and women who represent the diverse communities that we serve to provide the highest level of safety, service and security to the people of California.”

Applications will only be accepted online during a four-day period beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, July 7 and ending at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 10. This brief application period marks the first time this year the CHP has accepted applications. Those interested in applying, or seeking additional information, should click here.

All components of the testing process as well as an applicant study guide and practice test can be found online by clicking here. Be sure to visit the CHP’s recruitment Facebook page by clicking here.

— John Ortega is a public information officer for the Buellton California Highway Patrol.