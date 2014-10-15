Buellton CHP Searching for Driver Who Hit New Highway Sign, Fled Scene

The California Highway Patrol on Wednesday was searching for the driver of a black Ford Fusion who collided with a newly erected highway sign — dedicated to a fallen CHP officer — and then fled the scene.

CHP Officer John Ortega said just before noon Wednesday, the driver of a black Ford Fusion exited onto the southbound Highway 101 offramp at Highway 154 near Buellton and, for unknown reasons, drifted onto the right shoulder and collided with a new sign dedicated to fallen CHP Officer James C. O’Connor.

The driver fled the scene, leaving a torn-off right-side mirror behind, Ortega said.

Ortega encouraged anyone who has seen that make and model of car with a missing right-side mirror and ride-side damage to report the information to the Buellton Area CHP office at 805-688-5551.

For phone calls after 5 p.m., the public should contact the CHP Dispatch Center at 805-593-3333, he said.

