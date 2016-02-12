Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 7:37 am | Fog/Mist 62º

 
 
 
 

Buellton City Councilman John Connolly Endorses Bruce Porter for Santa Barbara County Supervisor

By Bruce Porter | February 12, 2016 | 4:10 p.m.

Army veteran and local school board member Bruce Porter has received the endorsement of Buellton City Councilman John Connolly.

Connolly is a teacher at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School and serves as an officer in the Air National Guard.

During his time in the National Guard, Connolly has served on search and rescue operations in Haiti and was named Officer of the Year in 2011.

That same year, he was elected to the City Council, where he has used his experience to provide leadership on the issues of education and water conservation.

“There is nobody more focused on, or compassionate about, the issues surrounding Santa Barbara County than Bruce Porter,” Connolly said. “He not only knows how to listen to what people want but also how to accomplish and follow through. His skills and dedication are exactly what Santa Barbara County needs.”

Similar to Connolly, Porter is a proven leader on education and was elected as a member to the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School Board in 2008.

As both a member and past president of the board, Porter spearheaded a long-range master plan that permitted the district to withstand the financial constraints of a historic recession without sacrificing the level of education for local students.

In addition to his work for both community and country, Porter is a small business owner. A graduate of Stanford University and Certified Financial Planner, he uses his fiscal expertise to help families and residents plan for the future through common-sense investment.

Porter is a former chairman of the Santa Barbara County Chapter of the American Red Cross, former director of the Buellton Chamber of Commerce, and currently sits as a member on the Central County Coalition’s executive board and serves as the president of the Santa Ynez Valley Community Aquatics Board.

Porter resides in Santa Ynez with his wife of 30 years, Janette, who is an R.N. and local school nurse. They have two daughters and a son, who is serving in the United States Navy.

To learn more about Bruce Porter visit www.BrucePorter.org.

— Bruce Porter is a candidate for 3rd District Supervisor.

 

