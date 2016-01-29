Buellton City Council Spares Live Oak Lanes Bowling Alley Project

An overflow crowd packed the audience as the Buellton City Council on Thursday denied appeals and instead approved several items that clear the way for development of Live Oak Lanes.

The family entertainment center earned the unanimous approval of the City Council after nearly four hours of discussion, with audience members cheering and applauding the vote supporting the delayed project.

Carol Lesher Peterson and her family proposed the project which calls for a 16-lane bowling alley, arcade, bar and party rooms in addition to outdoor batting cages and bocce ball courts as well as a warehouse at 39 and 41 Industrial Way.

“I’m ecstatic,” she said after the meeting. “Finally.”

The Buellton Planning Commission approved the project in September. However, two neighbors appealed the project citing a number of concerns.

In supporting the project this week, the City Council rejected the appeals that focused on environmental and property rights issues.

The family acquired the 5 acres four years ago and has spent two years getting city approvals while trying to resolve neighbors’ concerns.

“I do believe that the bowling alley is going to be a wonderful asset to our community for children, seniors and even us — well, I guess I’m getting more senior — middle-age people,” Councilwoman Holly Sierra said.

“I am satisfied with the project as it stands,” Councilman Leo Elovitz said.

A line of speakers who live in Buellton and the Santa Ynez Valley urged the council to approve the project.

“We really want this bowling alley,” said Pam Gnekow, director of the Buellton Senior Center.

Senior Center members had planned to wear matching bowling shirts to the meeting, but they didn’t arrive in time, she said.

“We just need more for seniors to do,” Gnekow said.

“We need more for seniors to do that interacts with the youth of this valley. We’re just asking you to please please please push this through.”

Two people told the council to support the appeals, citing concerns about the river’s trout population and whether the project would disturb wildlife.

Appeals came from property owner Matt Stoecker, whose family owns land near the Santa Ynez Valley River, and Terravant Wine Company.

While appellants said they support the project, they argued the council should approve their appeals.

“It's about doing the project properly. It's about doing it right, taking the time. This project is sort of being ram-rodded through here a little bit and I think we need to step back,”​ Terravant's Lew Eisaguirre said, as supporters groaned and laughed.

Live Oak Lanes representatives previously said the project underwent multiple revisions to appease Terravant concerns, causing months of delays and adding thousands of dollars to the cost.

Stoecker contended the project needed more extensive environmental review, explaining his family bought the land to protect it from becoming a gravel mining operation.

Terravant’s Eisaguirre said Live Oak Lanes should get an easement to use the stormwater retention basin on its property.

However, City Manager Marc Bierdzinski said the city basin just happens to be located on Terravant’s property.

“You may see somewhere it is a Terravant basin on Terravant property,” Bierdzinski told the council. “That is not true.”

A second spat involving Terravant centered on an 18-foot-wide swath of property Eisaguirre insists his firm owns.

Yet, Live Oak Lanes representatives contend the land is theirs, and that Terravant never filed a lot line adjustment or easement to give them the right to use the questioned 18 feet.

“The fact that Terravant overdeveloped their site and chose to blacktop a portion of the adjacent property for their use does not allow permanent encroachment,” attorney Kathleen Weisenheimer said.

“It’s not Live Oak Lanes' problem to rectify the fact that Terravant needs more land to conduct their business than they actually own,” Weisenheimer added.

Eisaguirre recommended the city add a condition to limit use of that lane by any vehicle or pedestrian traffic linked to Live Oak Lanes and the adjacent warehouse.

“This is a condition that the city could put on this project,” Eisaguirre said.

“It makes it safer and it precludes ongoing appeal and lawsuit by us as one of the conditions that we have in moving forward with the project.”

Buellton officials said the matter should be settled by the property owners and didn’t involve the city.

Peterson has said she offered to sell the 18-foot swath to Terravant, but claimed Eisaguirre didn’t respond by the deadline.

With council approval, Live Oak Lanes can complete building plans for eventual submittal to the city, Live Oak Lanes representatives said.

