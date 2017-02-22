Buellton Crash Involved 14-Year-Old Driver, Underage Passengers, CHP Says

A 14-year-old boy was driving when a sedan crashed into a tree on Jonata Park Road in Buellton on the weekend, trapping him and two passengers, the California Highway Patrol said.

At approximately 8 p.m. Saturday, the black Toyota Corolla was traveling on Jonata Park Road near Bobcat Springs Road when the vehicle veered off the road, through a barbed wire fence and struck a tree.

The driver, who lives in Buellton, and two juvenile passengers were pinned in the crumpled vehicle and had to extricated by personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The two passengers, boys ages 14 and 15, were from Santa Barbara, the CHP said.

The driver’s and passengers’ names were not released due to their ages.

The CHP said the vehicle belonged to the father of one of the boys.

All three boys were taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of major injuries to the driver and moderate injuries to the passengers.

There was no indication alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, the CHP said.

It wasn't immediately clear what charges, if any, the driver faces since he is 14 years old and most juvenile cases are confidential.

