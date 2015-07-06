Buellton Businesses Shelter in Place After Gas Leak

Advice

A gas leak, that has now been shut off, was reported in Buellton Monday morning after construction crews hit a line while doing construction in the area, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

As a result, McMurray Road was closed from Highway 246 to Damassa Road while fire crews waited for officials from the Gas Company to arrive and shut off the leak, County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

Three businesses in the area — Taco Bell, Motel 6 and the USA Gas Station — were not evacuated but told to shelter in place.

The leak was reported at 10:50 a.m. Monday after a backhoe doing construction in the area hit a main gas line, Zaniboni said.

The size of the gas line is unknown at this time.

