Buellton Historical Society Receives Donation for City Landmark Project

By Kathy Vreeland for the Buellton Visitors Bureau | May 20, 2016 | 12:10 p.m.

The Buellton Visitors Bureau recently presented the Buellton Historical Society a check in the amount of $5,000.

The $5,000 will go toward the production of land markers to be placed at historical sites throughout Buellton.

Kathy Vreeland, executive director for the Buellton Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau, presents Steve Sawin, president of the Buellton Historical Society with a $5,000 check. The donated monies will help the historical society fund a signage project. (Buellton Visitors Bureau photo)

The Buellton Historical Society plans to install various signs to identify the city’s major landmarks.

They also intend to produce a walking map that will guide locals and visitors and offer a glimpse into the history of Buellton. 

The Buellton Historical Society’s room is located upstairs at Pea Soup Andersen’s restaurant and is open during restaurant hours.

Kathy Vreeland is the executive director of the Buellton Visitors Bureau.

