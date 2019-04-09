Pixel Tracker

Buellton Man Jailed for Alleged Sexual Contact with Teen Boys in Santa Ynez

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | April 9, 2019 | 5:12 p.m.
A Buellton man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly having sexual contact with three teenage boys in the Santa Ynez Valley, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Greg Scott Ray, 52, who was described as a yearbook consultant and salesman who covers Central California, was taken into custody after detectives served a search warrant at his residence, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

He was booked into County Jail on several sex-related charges involving minors, Hoover said.

Ray remained in custody Tuesday evening in lieu of $1 million bail.

On March 18, the Sheriff’s Department was contacted by Santa Ynez Valley Union High School after a teacher overheard a conversation involving Ray and reported it to school administrators, Hoover said.

“The investigation revealed that Ray was using a social media app as a way to meet and have sexual contact with young males,” Hoover said. “Through the course of the investigation, sheriff’s detectives confirmed he had inappropriate sexual contact with three known male victims, ages 13 to 17, in the Santa Ynez Valley.

“At this time, it appears the introductions occurred through the app, and Ray reached out to the victims multiple times throughout the course of several years.”

It is not believed any of the alleged sexual contacts occurred on the high school campus, Hoover said.

“Detectives have determined that Ray was using the social media app for many years, and there is a concern that there may be more victims,” Hoover said.

Anyone who may have been victimized, knows of any potential victims, or has information related to the investigation is asked to call the sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at 805.681.4150.

To leave an anonymous tip, call 805.681.4171 or go to the department’s website at  www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/

