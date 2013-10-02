Buellton Man Accused of Videotaping People in Bathrooms

A Buellton man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly secretly recording women at an assisted-living residence bathroom, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

An employee found a cell phone hidden in the restroom’s ventilation system and called authorities, spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

Deputies found videos of staff and residents “in various stages of undress while using the restroom facilities,” Hoover said.

The specific residence wasn't identified, but it is located in the Santa Ynez Valley, Hoover said.

Juan Carlos Diaz, 35, of Buellton worked as a custodian at the facility, and was arrested on suspicion of elder abuse and unauthorized recordings.

He was booked into the County Jail and later released.

Deputies searched Diaz’ residence and found evidence that could be related to other crimes, Hoover said.

The investigation so far show that Diaz was allegedly taking video over the past several months from at least two bathrooms in the assisted-living residence, with most victims being staff members, Hoover said.

The sheriff’s high-tech crime unit will analyze the videos and identify victims, she said.

The residence is cooperating with the investigation and will work with authorities to provide victim resources if needed, she added.

